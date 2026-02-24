Punch the Monkey Viral Video: Abandoned Baby Macaque’s Favourite Djungelskog Orangutan Plushie Toy Goes out of Stock Globally

New York, February 24: A seven-month-old Japanese macaque named Punch has become the internet’s latest viral sensation, triggering a global shopping frenzy for a specific IKEA stuffed toy. After being abandoned by his mother shortly after his birth in July 2025, zookeepers at the Ichikawa City Zoo introduced Punch the monkey to IKEA's DJUNGELSKOG orangutan plush to provide "contact comfort." Heartwrenching footage of Punch clinging to the toy, which fans have nicknamed "Oran-Mama", has garnered tens of millions of views, leading to a total stock depletion of the toy in Japan, the US, South Korea, Singapore, etc.

The emotional connection between the small primate and his surrogate companion has resonated deeply with a global audience, particularly as videos show Punch retreating to the plush for safety when rejected by older macaques. While the zoo is working to integrate Punch into the troop at "Monkey Mountain," the toy remains his primary source of security during social transitions. This viral narrative has transformed the ordinary polyester orangutan into a cultural symbol of resilience, prompting IKEA Japan to recently donate a "lifetime supply" of the toys to the zoo to support Punch and other animals in need. Punch the Monkey Viral Video: Baby Macaque Steps out of Cage, Shares Heartwarming Bond With Ichikawa Zoo Staff (Watch Video).

Djungelskog Orangutan Toy Out of Stock: Global Stock Shortages and Resale Frenzy

The "Punch Effect" has caught major retailers off guard. IKEA branches across multiple continents reported that the 66cm orangutan plush sold out within days of the videos peaking on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). In Singapore, the retailer confirmed a total sell-out of the larger version, though a smaller 20cm "mini" variant remains sporadically available.

This scarcity has fueled a lucrative secondary market. On platforms like eBay, the once-affordable toy is being listed for as much as USD 350 (approx. INR 29,000, a markup of over 1,600%. Despite the high prices, "sold" listings confirm that fans are willing to pay significant premiums to own the same "emotional support" companion used by the baby monkey. Viral Video of Punch the Monkey: Latest Updates and Zoo Statement.

The Science of 'Contact Comfort'

Animal welfare experts explain that Punch’s attachment to the toy is rooted in basic biological needs. Primates have an instinctive drive for "contact comfort," a term coined by psychologist Harry Harlow. For an abandoned infant, the soft texture and long, Velcro-fastened arms of the DJUNGELSKOG mimic the physical presence of a mother, helping to lower cortisol levels and ease the stress of social isolation.

Zoo officials noted that the toy's long hair and grippable limbs were specifically chosen to help Punch develop the motor skills he would normally use to hold onto a parent. "Even though Punch gets scolded by other monkeys, he shows strong mental resilience," the zoo stated in a recent update. "He runs back to his comfort object to recover, then tries again to communicate with his peers."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).