New delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): As the Sikh community celebrated the 357th Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Gobind Singh this year on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings.

"I pay tribute to Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Utsav and remember his courage and kindness. His life is a source of strength for many people."

BJP National President JP Nadda paid tribute to Shri Guru Gobind Singh in a post on X.

"I pay my tribute to Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of Sikhism and founder of Khalsa Panth, on his Prakash Utsav. Your struggle and dedication to protect the nation, culture and self-respect will always remain immortal. Your devotion, renunciation and sacrifice will remain an inspiration for all the countrymen for ages."

Devotees offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Prakash Utsav.

"I have come here from England. I extend my greetings to everybody. On the occasion of Prakash Parv, I pray for the progress and peace of Punjab. May our state become drug-free", said a devotee at Golden Temple.

"I have come from Australia. May all the Sikhs around the world stay blessed. Our gurus have made sacrifices for the nation which will be never forgotten", said another devotee at Golden Temple.

Prakash Parv is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj Jayanti. The day is observed in honour and remembrance of the great warrior, poet, philosopher and spiritual master. On this day, Sikhs all over the world send greetings to one another and vow to follow the path and teachings of Guruji.

Gurudwaras across India and the world were lit up with beautiful lights and decorations. In addition to this, a 'Langar' was organized in every gurudwara and Sikhs performed community service as well. In some places, the 'Nagar Prabhat Pheri' was also organized wherein Sikhs joined in with great fervour and enthusiasm.

During Prakash Parv, Ardas was done and prayers were offered in the Gurdwaras. Special bhajan-kirtan was performed on this occasion. (ANI)

