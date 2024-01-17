Chandigarh, January 17: A child was killed and two other migrants were injured when a speeding car ran over them early Wednesday when they were sleeping on the roadside in Punjab's Bathinda town, police said. Prima facie the cause of the accident is believed to be low visibility owing to dense fog, a police official said. Three Police Personnel Killed in Road Crash in Punjab

He added an investigation is on and the injured have been hospitalised. In another accident, four policemen were killed and several injured after a Punjab Police bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Mukerian town. Punjab: Police Personnel Flung into Air After Being Hit by Speeding Car During Vehicle Checking in Jalandhar, Disturbing Video Surfaces

The bus, coming from PAP Jalandhar, the headquarters for Punjab Armed Police men, crashed into a tractor-trolley parked on roadside, the police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).