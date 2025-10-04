Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 4 (ANI): While the people of Assam remain deeply grief-stricken at the untimely demise of people's artist Zubeen Garg, the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended to the people of Assam a magnificent gift of Rs 6,957 crore, according to an official statement from the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a press statement, Assam State BJP said, "owing to the sustained perseverance of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the earnest initiative of Prime Minister Modi, Assam today stands blessed to receive this grand boon, which will not only elevate the State but will also accelerate the pace of development throughout the entire North-Eastern region."

The party also highlighted this monumental approval of the Central government.

Assam state BJP Spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi, said that during the last 11 years, the NDA Government at the Centre has propelled Assam towards the very heart of Ashtalakshmi, towards the zenith of progress.

"The newly sanctioned ambitious project shall fulfil the long-cherished dream of the people of Upper and Central Assam, including the world heritage sanctuary of Kaziranga. As per the approval granted by the Union Cabinet, within the 85.7 km stretch of National Highway 715, an elevated corridor (flyover) of 34.5 km will be constructed across the Kaziranga National Park area", the statement read.

Along with this four-lane highway, the existing 30.22 km of roadway will be upgraded, and two Greenfield bypasses will also be built. Giving utmost priority to the protection of wildlife in Kaziranga, the Government has sanctioned construction of an 11.5 km Jakhalabandha bypass and upgradation of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715. In addition, to ensure the unhindered movement of wildlife between Kaziranga and the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong, the elevated corridor of 34.5 km will be constructed with provisions conducive to wildlife crossings, it added.

The statement further mentioned that, with the construction of the elevated corridor, alongside the Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat bypasses, the problems of traffic congestion between Guwahati, Kaziranga National Park, and Numaligarh shall be greatly reduced. The length of the Bokakhat bypass will be 9.5 km, the statement mentioned.

"For this critically important highway, which holds immense significance for the economy of Assam as well as the North-Eastern region, an expenditure of Rs 6,957 crore will be incurred. The Central Government has decided that the project shall be implemented under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model", the statement added.

The Assam BJP said that is estimated that the project will generate 15.42 lakh man-days of direct employment and 19.19 lakh man-days of indirect employment. As per government data, the said stretch of road presently witnesses a daily traffic flow of 13,800 small vehicles. The upgradation of the four-lane highway from Kaliabor to Jakhalabandha shall also connect with NH-127, NH-129, and State Highway 35. Out of the sanctioned Rs 6,957 crore, a sum of Rs 4,829 crore will be expended on construction, while Rs 622 crore will be allocated for land acquisition, as decided by the Central Government. (ANI)

