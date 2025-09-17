Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Extending 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the Prime Minister's leadership will take India forward.

"I give best wishes to PM Narendra Modi on behalf of the Goa state government and the people on the occasion of his birthday," Sawant said while talking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

"The way infrastructure and human resource development took place during his tenure had never happened before... His leadership will take the country forward," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the PM has ensured development reaches every citizen of the country.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"It is a matter of joy that the most popular leader of the country is the Prime Minister of India. Prime Minister Modi has taken the country to new heights of development," Goyal told reporters here.

"Prime Minister Modi has ensured that development reaches every citizen of the country. By implementing GST reforms, Prime Minister Modi has made the life of every citizen of the country easier," he added.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, will take place to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday announced that the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, beginning on the Prime Minister's birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti.

National Award-winning film 'Chalo Jeete Hain', a moving cinematic tribute to Swami Vivekananda's philosophy "Bas wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain" (Only those are truly successful who live for others), is also set for a special re-release across India from September 17 on the occasion of the PM's 75th birthday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a phone call and expressed gratitude for support in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In a post on his social media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a "tremendous job."

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read.

Hours earlier, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)