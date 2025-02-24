Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam's Guwahati on Monday and attended the grand cultural event 'Jhumuir Binondini,' where he witnessed the vibrant 'Jhumur' dance of the tea tribe and Adivasi communities.

Calling it a "golden moment for Assam's tea culture," Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia highlighted the significance of PM Modi's presence in promoting the rich heritage of these communities on a global stage.

According to a statement from the Assam BJP, the celebration of this integral part of Assamese culture with grand festivities has beautifully showcased the unity and brotherhood within our diverse society.

"This initiative, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led alliance government in Assam, reaffirms the party's unwavering commitment to the growth and development of every community in the state," the Assam BJP President said.

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the grand event 'Jhumuir Binondini,' the Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia expressed, "This is a golden moment for Assam's tea culture. The Prime Minister's presence has elevated the occasion's significance. This initiative to bring the culture of the tea-tribe and Adivasi communities to the global platform is commendable."

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for this visionary effort. The BJP is a party rooted in cultural and geo-nationalism, consistently working for the nation's cultural heritage, spiritual thought, and economic progress. This tradition of promoting the cultural identity of marginalized and endangered communities at the national and international levels will continue under BJP's governance. 'Jhumuir Binondini' stands as a remarkable example of this vision," he said.

He further emphasized, "Our government is equally committed to uplifting every community in Assam. Alongside cultural promotion, we are also dedicated to the economic development of these communities. The ongoing peace and progress in the Bodoland Territorial Region, benefiting over 35 lakh people, is a testament to the Triple Engine Government's relentless drive for inclusive growth. This momentum will continue to propel every community forward."

Highlighting BJP's initiatives for the historically marginalized tea tribe communities, Saikia noted, "Our government has increased the wages of tea garden workers to Rs 251, built over 200 government schools in tea garden areas, reserved 3 per cent of Class III and Class IV government jobs for tea-tribe and Adivasi candidates, and signed the historic Adivasi Peace Accord. Additionally, Rs 1 crore has been allocated for road construction in 850 tea gardens, while under the Shaheed Dayal Das Panika scheme, Rs 25,000 financial assistance has been provided to 8,000 youth from tea-tribe communities. Moreover, cultural stages are being constructed in every tea estate with a grant of Rs 15 lakh in honour of Malati Orang. These welfare measures reflect BJP's sincere commitment to the growth and empowerment of the tea-tribe communities."

Discussing the Prime Minister's visit, Sakia remarked, "The Prime Minister's participation in the grand cultural event 'Jhumuir Binondini' and the high-profile investment summit 'Advantage Assam 2.0' not only elevates Assam's pride but also enhances the state's importance on the national and international stage." (ANI)

