Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a rousing reception from citizens during his grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, as they enthusiastically celebrated the bravery, valour, and success of 'Operation Sindoor,' a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, and BJP State President CR Patil, acknowledged the warm greetings extended by the public.

Held on the Airport's Iconic Road, the roadshow witnessed fervent chants of "Maa Bharati" as Ahmedabad residents expressed their pride in India's armed forces and heartfelt gratitude to Gujarat's beloved son, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the triumphant execution of Operation Sindoor.

The vibrant atmosphere was enriched with evocative tableaux showcasing Indian military bravery and cultural heritage, along with patriotic songs, hoardings, and thematic lighting in the colours of the national flag. The Airport's Iconic Road glittered with a dazzling tricolour illumination.

The enthusiasm among the citizens was palpable as people, including children, enthusiastically waved the Tricolour, showered flower petals, and lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. The event, aptly titled the "Sindoor Samman Yatra," emerged as a powerful manifestation of unwavering patriotism and profound national pride.

Placards and banners saluting the valour of the Indian Armed Forces further enhanced the emotional ambience, creating a compelling visual of unity and devotion to the nation. Participants from various communities and organisations joined the procession in traditional attire, carrying creative banners and illustrations, transforming the roadshow into a grand celebration of India's cultural and national spirit. (ANI)

