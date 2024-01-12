Nashik, January 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday. The Prime Minister was welcomed by a cheerful crowd of people on either side of the road, waving and showering flowers at his motorcade. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar accompanied the Prime Minister in his motorcade.

The Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Shree Kalaram Mandir here in the city and inaugurate several development projects in the state later in the day. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and address the 27th National Youth Festival. He will address around one lakh Youth participants. The event will showcase the Youth power of the country and Youth of the country will take a vow to make India developed by the year 2047, which will be the 100th year of Indian independence. Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Nashik Accompanied by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs (Watch Video)

This year, National Youth Day will be celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts pan-India in collaboration with multiple Government departments. 'MY Bharat' volunteers throughout the country, with support from NSS units, NYKS and many educational institutions will coordinate their energies to carry out activities to volunteer for India. Youth Clubs will also bring their vibrant energy to the celebration, ensuring a truly inclusive atmosphere. More than 88,000 volunteers will participate in the campaign.

The Prime Minister then travels to Mumbai where he will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in the country. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive, according to a government release. The Prime Minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh people. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, India’s Longest Sea Bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link in Maharashtra

PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Nashik, Maharashtra. He will offer prayers at the Shree Kalaram Mandir here in the city and attend the National Youth Festival. pic.twitter.com/6shEKMumqJ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2000-crore railway projects to the nation. These include the dedication of 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line' which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran.

