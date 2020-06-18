India News | PM Narendra Modi to Launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' to Boost Livelihood Opportunities in Rural India

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on June 20 to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India.

"Government of India has decided to launch a massive rural public works scheme 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens," the Prime Minister's office said.

Also Read | One Unidentified Terrorist Killed So Far During Ongoing Encounter at Meej Village in Awantipora's Pampore: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states aims to work in mission mode to help migrant workers.

It will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore, the PMO office said.

Also Read | India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237.

Around 39 crore people have received financial assistance of Rs 34,800 crore amid the COVID-19 lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) as on May 5, the government had said in a statement on May 6.

These people received the assistance, which was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 to protect them from the impact of the lockdown due to COVID-19, via digital payment infrastructure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)