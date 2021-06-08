New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A scheme aimed at creating a pool of under-30 authors to promote Indian heritage, culture and knowledge offers an "interesting opportunity" for youngsters to harness their writing skills and contribute to the nation's intellectual discourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Modi shared the link to the details of the programme that noted that the National Education Policy 2020 emphasises on empowering young minds and creating a learning ecosystem that can nurture young learners for future leadership roles.

"To foster this goal, and commemorate India's 75 years of Independence, a national scheme YUVA: Prime Minister's Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors will go a long way in cementing the foundation of these leaders of tomorrow," it said.

This scheme will ensure creating a pool of authors of below 30 years who are ready to express themselves and project India on any international platform, it said, adding that this will help in projecting Indian culture and literature globally.

"Essentially, the scheme envisions cultivating modern ambassadors of Indian literature as the country heads towards 75 years of independence. Our country is ranked 3rd in the arena of book publishing, and to further boost this treasure trove of indigenous literature, it is imperative that we project this at the global stage," it said.

The National Book Trust, which comes under the Ministry of Education, as the implementing agency will ensure phase-wise execution of the scheme under well-defined stages of mentorship, it said.

A total of 75 authors will be selected through an all-India contest at MyGov.in.

"This scheme will help not only develop a stream of writers who can write on a spectrum of subjects to promote Indian heritage, culture and knowledge, but also provide a window to the aspiring youth to articulate themselves in their mother tongue and represent India at an international level," it said.

"This programme will be in tune with the prime minister's vision of "Global Citizen and establish India as a Vishwa Guru," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)