Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have made a statement about the India-China stand-off in his address to the nation.

He, however, welcomed the step to extend free ration distribution till November.

"Extension of free ration till November end is a welcome step. But so far not much has been done to create demand- oriented initiatives which will eventually help in reviving the economy, including Direct Cash Transfer," Gehlot said in a tweet.

"Moreover, Hon'ble PM should have made a statement on the India-China stand off as Nation deserves to know the reality,” he said.

Gehlot added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been, in the interest of t people, demanding that the Centre launch a scheme on the lines of NYAY Yojana to give direct financial support to people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

In a televised address to the nation, he said over Rs 90,000 crore will be spent on the programme's extension, and if the last three months expenditure on account of the free ration scheme is added then the total budget will be about Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

