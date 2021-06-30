New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Digital India programme on Thursday, as the flagship initiative of the government completes six years, according to an official statement.

The digital India initiative was launched with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

The programme, to be held on July 1, will start with the opening remarks of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"The program will then see a presentation of a video on key achievements of the Digital India, which will lead to an interactive session of Prime Minister with the beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India, moderated by Shri Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in the statement.

The programme was launched on July 1, 2015, by the Prime Minister.

"It's going to be a very interactive and informative session wherein the PM will speak with the beneficiaries of Digital India from across the country. It's a proud moment for us as the guidance and support we have got from the Prime Minister is unparalleled," Digital India Corporation MD and CEO Abhishek Singh said.

All the interactions and addresses will be done virtually at the event, which will be also telecasted live on social media platforms Facebook and YouTube channel of Digital India.

