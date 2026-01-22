New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Kerala on Friday and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and flag off various developmental projects

He will flag off four new train services and will lay the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram.

He will also address a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion.

The projects span key sectors including rail connectivity, urban livelihoods, science and innovation, citizen-centric services, and advanced healthcare, reflecting the Prime Minister's continued focus on inclusive growth, technological advancement and improved quality of life for citizens.

In a major boost to rail connectivity, the Prime Minister will flag off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train. These include the Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, and a new passenger train between Thrissur and Guruvayur.

The introduction of these services aim to significantly enhance long-distance and regional connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, making travel more affordable, safe and time-bound for passengers. The improved connectivity will provide a strong impetus to tourism, trade, education, employment and cultural exchange across the region.

As part of efforts to strengthen urban livelihood, the Prime Minister will launch the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, marking the next phase of financial inclusion for street vendors. The UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility will provide instant liquidity, promote digital transactions, and help beneficiaries build formal credit histories.

The Prime Minister will also disburse PM SVANidhi loans to one lakh beneficiaries, including street vendors from Kerala. Since its inception in 2020, the PM SVANidhi scheme has enabled first-time access to formal credit for the vast majority of beneficiaries and has played a critical role in poverty alleviation and livelihood security for urban informal workers.

In the field of science and innovation, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram.

The hub will focus on life sciences and the bio-economy, integrate traditional knowledge systems such as Ayurveda with modern biotechnology, sustainable packaging, and green hydrogen, and promote startup creation, technology transfer, and global collaboration. It will serve as a platform for converting research into market-ready solutions and enterprises.

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure will be another key focus of the visit. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.

The facility will provide highly precise, minimally invasive treatment for complex brain disorders, enhancing regional tertiary healthcare capabilities.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new Poojappura Head Post Office in Thiruvananthapuram. This modern, technology-enabled facility will offer a comprehensive range of postal, banking, insurance and digital services, further strengthening citizen-centric service delivery. (ANI)

