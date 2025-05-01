Patna (Bihar) [India], May 1 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Thursday lauded the decision of the Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct caste enumeration exercise together with the national census, termng it a decision for the "upliftment of future generations."

"The decision taken by Prime Minister Modi in the national interest was taken in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minster Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. The Prime Minister has taken a decision for the upliftment of the future generation," Sinha told reporters in Patna.

Sinha also attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav for not implementing a caste census like the JD(U)-led government did while his party was in power.

"Tejashwi Yadav had the opportunity for 15 years, why did he not take the decision when he was in power? There is no consistency in his words and actions," he added.

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary also hit out at Congress, saying that it was PM Modi who is going to finally do the work of "fulfilling everyone's dreams."

"Whether it is Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad or our CM Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Modi has done the work of fulfilling everyone's dreams," Choudhary said.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal took a sarcastic jibe at the Opposition, saying that the leaders of INDI alliance are gradually becoming supporters of the PM.

"Prime Minister Modi's plan was that when the census will be done, there will also be a caste census so that all castes can be given their rights in the future. This is the first time that the entire opposition has burst crackers on the decision of Prime Minister Modi. All the leaders of the INDI alliance are gradually becoming supporters of the Prime Minister," the BJP state president told reporters.

According to Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while announcing the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs had also highlighted how while some states conducted their own caste census, he worried about their transparency or intent, claiming that some census were conducted "purely from a political angle."

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana have already conducted a caste census in their respective state. Telangana has also implemented a 42 pc Backward Classes reservation for people in the state. (ANI)

