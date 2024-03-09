Kaziranga (Assam), Mar 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant and jeep safari inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning, an official said.

Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, first took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park followed by the jeep safari inside the same range. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh From March 8 to 10: PMO.

PM Modi visits Kaziranga National Park

VIDEO | PM Modi visits Kaziranga National Park in Assam. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/ObigOaSyNL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2024

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

The prime minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state. PM Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Kaziranga During His Two-Day Visit to State (Watch Video).

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat in the afternoon.

The prime minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of both central and state projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the same venue.

