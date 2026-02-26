Mumbai, February 26: The Hindu festival of Rangbhari Ekadashi, also widely known as Amalaki Ekadashi, will be observed on February 27, 2026. Marking a significant transition in the religious calendar, this day is traditionally celebrated as the official beginning of Holi festivities in the holy city of Varanasi. Devotees observe the occasion by worshipping both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, blending themes of nature conservation with deep spiritual devotion.

Date and Observance of Rangbhari Ekadashi

The Ekadashi tithi in 2026 begins shortly after midnight and continues through the evening of February 27, with devotees observing a strict fast throughout the day. The ritual of parana (breaking the fast) is scheduled for the morning of February 28 during a prescribed auspicious window. Holi Date: Is Holika Dahan on March 2 or 3? When Will the Festival of Colours Be Celebrated? Check Details.

Religious Practices and Rituals

Rangbhari Ekadashi is traditionally dedicated to Lord Vishnu, with many devotees also offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, worship typically includes clean surroundings for puja, early morning prayers, and specific offerings such as Tulsi leaves, water, and colored powders. Devotees often fast from sunrise to the prescribed parana time the following morning. Holi Grahan 2026: Did You Know It is a Rare Hat-trick of Holi and Lunar Eclipse This Year?.

In several regions, particularly in Varanasi (Kashi), the festival serves as a prelude to the Holi celebrations. At prominent temples such as Kashi Vishwanath, gulal (colored powder) is offered to deities early in the day, symbolizing both devotion and the coming of the festival of colours.

Cultural Significance

The day carries layered cultural and mythological significance. One traditional belief holds that Rangbhari Ekadashi marks the return of Lord Shiva to Varanasi with Goddess Parvati after their celestial wedding, where the city welcomed them with garlands and colours. This festivity now blends devotional rituals with regional Holi customs.

In addition to North Indian celebrations, large gatherings and fairs are planned at various pilgrimage sites, including Khatu Shyam Dham in Rajasthan, where devotees participate in extended festivities leading up to and during Ekadashi.

Context Ahead of Holi

Rangbhari Ekadashi is observed shortly before Holi, one of India’s major annual festivals of colours and community celebration. In 2026, Holi festivities are scheduled to begin in early March, with traditional rituals such as Holika Dahan followed by colour play on Rangwali Holi.

Overall, Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026 combines spiritual observance with cultural traditions, drawing devotees to both temple rituals and broader festive practices as part of the season leading into Holi.

