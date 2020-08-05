Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Heeraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, watched live telecast of bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple at her residence in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

PM Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan at 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' in Ayodhya today. Before the Bhoomi Pujan, he performed 'pooja' at Hanumangarhi and Shri Ramlala Virajman.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Allows MMRDA to Carry Out Construction for Metro Line 4 in Mangrove Buffer Zone With Certain Restrictions: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

He unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also released Commemorative Postage Stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Speaking shortly after Bhoomi Pujan rituals, the Prime Minister congratulated fellow countrymen and Ram Bhakts all across the world on the holy occasion.

Also Read | Samsung Unpacked 2020 Launch Event LIVE News Updates: New Galaxy Note 20 Series & Galaxy Tab S7 Revealed.

Terming it as historic, he said India is starting a glorious chapter today, when people all across the country are excited and emotional to have finally achieved what they had been waiting for centuries, several of whom are scarcely able to believe that they are witnessing this day in their lifetime.

He highlighted that Ram Janmabhoomi has become liberated from the cycle of cycle of breaking down and building up again, and a grand temple for Ramlalla will be constructed in place of tents now.

The Prime Minister said that just like 15th August is representative of sacrifices by people all across the country towards the freedom struggle, this day marks the immense dedication and continuous struggle across generations for the Ram Mandir.

He recalled and paid obeisance to those whose struggles have resulted in the dream of Ram Mandir coming true. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)