New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a 78 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 1,105 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The country's second-largest lender had posted a net profit of Rs 620.81 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, the bank's total income during the July-September quarter rose to Rs 21,262.32 crore as against Rs 23,279.79 crore in the corresponding period last year, PNB said in a regulatory filing. PTI DP

