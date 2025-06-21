Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) Police have arrested three Zimbabwean nationals from Mohali in Punjab for allegedly duping several Kolkata residents out of crores of rupees, an official said on Saturday.

The accused reportedly lured victims by promising high returns on investments linked to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Abbott Pharmaceuticals, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

"They created fake letterheads, mail addresses and WhatsApp groups for the purpose," the officer said.

The accused have been identified as Tinashe Gadjikwoa Preyse (22), Malvern Matumgamire (25), and Namhunga Lennon Kudakoashe (23).

Police started the probe after a man from Tollygunge filed a complaint, claiming he was defrauded of Rs 1 crore by the trio.

Six mobile phones, a laptop and several documents were seized from their possession, he said, adding that the trio were produced at a court in Mohali for transit remand.

