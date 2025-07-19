New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested fraudsters posing as government officials from Bengaluru and Kolkata, who defrauded Rs 15 lakhs from a doctor in the name of a digital arrest, according to a statement on Saturday.

A case of cyber fraud was reported at Cyber Central District police station by a Delhi-based doctor who stated that he was deceived by an imposter posing as a government official. The victim reportedly received a fraudulent "digital arrest" call and was forced to transfer a total sum of Rs 14,85,921 under the threat of legal action,

During the investigation, it was found that the cheated amount was transferred on February 26 to a bank account held in the name of S.K. Rice Wholesaler and Trading and another individual. Through technical surveillance and analysis of digital trails, the team traced the location of the accused in Bangalore, Karnataka. On 2 July 2025, the accused, namely Md. Sahin Khan, was apprehended from near Victoria Hospital, Bangalore.

According to the police, the accused disclosed that he had provided his bank details to one Budhadeb Hazara, resdient of 24 Parganas, West Bengal on his advice and allurement. For giving his bank account's internet user ID & password, cheque book, and ATM card, he received a commission of Rs 1.5 lakhs from Budhadeb Hazara. Further, according to his disclosure, Budhadeb Hazara was traced and arrested in Kolkata.

During sustained interrogation, accused Buddhadev Hazra disclosed that he is a postgraduate in MBA from Ghaziabad, UP. Then he started services in the Loan department of different banks. Later, he got in contact of one John of Barrackpore, West Bengal. Under his influence, Buddhadev started arranging corporate accounts on a commission basis for online fraud. He received total 03 lakh in lieu of Md. Sahin Khan's account. Later, he divided the commission with Md. Sahin Khan equally.

Further investigation is underway to locate accused John, and to trace other suspects linked to this digital fraud racket. Efforts are being made to recover the cheated money and examine the financial trail, the release added. (ANI)

