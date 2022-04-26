Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested one man on Monday for allegedly killing a girl and her parents in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after she refused to have a relationship with him.

"The accused executed the killing of the girl of age around 22-years and her parents with a sharp object after the girl refused to have a love relationship with him," said Vipin Tada, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gorakhpur.

After receiving the information about the killing, the police force along with the SSP and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) reached the location and arrested the accused, following a scuffle.

The accused, identified as Alok Kumar Paswan, was shot in the right leg by the police and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

