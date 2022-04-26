Nokia India has launched the G21 smartphone under its G-Series. Nokia G21 was launched in the global market in February 2022. The smartphone has been launched as the successor to the Nokia G20 phone and available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and Nokia's official website. Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus & Nokia C2 2nd Edition Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Nokia G21 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Nokia G21 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Nokia G21 runs on Android 11 and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Coming to the pricing, Nokia G21 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variants costs Rs 14,999.

