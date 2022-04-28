Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) Police have collected samples from Sunday's suspected blast site on the outskirts of the city and sent them to a forensic laboratory for analysis, officials said on Thursday.

A suspected blast took place in an open field in Lalian village of Bishnah town, about 17 kilometres away from the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Palli village on Sunday.

A team of police officials carried out an inspection of the suspected blast site and took samples, the officials said.

An officer said, "Once the report is received from the forensic lab, we will come to know about the nature of the blast."

The blast had taken place barely a few hours before the prime minister's visit to Palli village.

Earlier, Police had said they are suspecting it to be a lightning strike or a meteorite.

A big crater was formed due to the blast at the site.

