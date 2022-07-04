Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) A police constable on duty sustained injuries on Monday when a man attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon in Rajsamand district, officials said.

The accused was identified as Gajendra Singh, they said.

Also Read | Indian High Commission Urges Canadian Authorities to Withdraw Material Disrespecting Hindu Gods.

Constable Baccharam received injuries to his hand and was admitted to a hospital in Ajmer, the police said.

The accused tried to attack other police personnel present at the spot as well but was overpowered, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Police Launch Manhunt for Food Delivery Boy Misbehaving with Woman Cyclists.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajsamand, Sudheer Chaudhary said since the Kanhaiya Lal murder case of Udaipur, fake news and rumours were spreading in the district, and that could have been the reason behind the attack.

The accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were nabbed in Bhim town of Rajsamand, hours after the brutal killing last Tuesday.

A day after that, a mob in Bhim town started marching towards a religious place with the intention to attack it, and police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. During this, a police constable was injured in a sword attack.

The police have arrested over 23 people in connection with this.

Police sources claimed Hindutva activists have alleged that innocent people had been arrested in the case.

"We have evidence against all those arrested in connection with the attack on the policeman that took place on Wednesday last week. No innocent has been arrested. There is some wrong information and fake news doing the rounds," the SP said.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari also visited the town and gave a representation to the SDM and sought a fair investigation of the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)