Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Popular YouTuber and motovlogger Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, was injured after his car crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was streaming live on Instagram.

The incident soon spread across social media, with fans and fellow creators sharing messages of support and asking about his condition.

Dobhal, one of India's well-known motovloggers who also appeared on Bigg Boss 17, allegedly attempted to commit suicide during the livestream. During the livestream, Dobhal also suggested that it could be his "last video". Minutes later, the stream ended after a crash, which left many viewers worried.

Following the incident, YouTuber Elvish Yadav shared a message for Dobhal on his X account. He wrote, "Although me kisi ke personal matter me ya family matter me nahi bolta but jo bhi Anurag bhai k sath chalra hai i hope jaldi theek hojaye Get well soon Anurag bhai ".

Comedian and reality TV personality Munawar Faruqui also spoke about the issue and asked people online to take mental health seriously. In his message, he said, "I will talk about mental health. We always say someone's mental health is a very real and serious thing. We always tell others to talk about their problems, but koi insaan agar baat karne aata hai toh hum mazak udaate hain uska. Yeh internet ko kya bana diya tumne? Koi share karne aayega toh tum usko bologe views ke liye kar raha hai."

"Tum consider toh karo, chali 20% chances hai voh views ke liye kar raha hoga, but agar voh nahi kar raha hoga views ke liye toh aap zimmedar ho. Kisi bhi mard ki zindagi main uski family ki problem se bada aur kuch nahi ho sakta. Voh duniya se lad lega lekin agar uske ghar main kankas hai toh voh bahut pereshaan rahega," the comedian added.

During the livestream, Dobhal spoke about issues in his personal life. He said that he had been facing pressure from family members after his inter-caste marriage. In a recent vlog that he shared earlier this week, the YouTuber said that he was experiencing "mental stress" due to issues with his parents and brother.

Dobhal married Ritika in Uttarakhand last year in April. In September of the same year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

So far, Ritika has not spoken publicly about the reported problems in their relationship. (ANI)

