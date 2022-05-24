Srinagar, May 24 (PTI) A police constable was shot dead by terrorists in the Soura area of the city on Tuesday, officials said here.

"Terrorists fired upon Constable Saifullah Qadri at his home in the Anchar locality of Soura," they said.

The officials said Qadri was rushed to the SKIMS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

