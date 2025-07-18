New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): After receiving information about a bomb threat Fire Department and Delhi Police personnel were deployed at Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, the Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24, Modern International School in Dwarka Sector 19 and the Heritage School in Rohini Sector 23 among several other schools in the national capital on Friday.

Richmondd Global School Principal Moupali Mitra said that they had informed the Commissioner of Police only a few minutes after receiving the bomb threat email this morning. Each corner of the school was checked for explosives with the help of the bomb disposal squad and other teams, and it was found to be safe, she added.

Also Read | Ola, Uber Strike Causes Travel Woes for 4th Consecutive Day in Mumbai and Other Cities of Maharashtra: What Are Cab Drivers' Key Demands?.

"We are keeping an eye on every kind of message. We received the mail threat at 10:52 AM and mailed the Commissioner of Police at 10:58 AM. Immediately, the bomb squad and other teams arrived along with the Cyber department... We cross-checked every corner of the school, and it is absolutely safe... We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the children... Some anti-social people are spreading such rumours, and we all must stand against them... The school is functioning normally," Mitra told ANI.

More than 20 schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via email, officials said on Friday.

Also Read | Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral Video With Veerampuri Maharaj Controversy: Female Saint Vows To Undergo ‘Agni Pariksha’, Calls ‘Obscene’ Clip Conspiracy To Defame ‘Sanatan Sanskriti’.

This comes days after nearly ten schools and one college in the national capital received bomb threats via email over the last three days, prompting police action and temporary closures.

According to the Police the bomb threat letter said, " Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children."

"You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news, will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans' psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain. You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But they don't. I a living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me," the letter read.

As this happened, Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday raised concerns after more than 20 schools in the national capital received bomb threats. She criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for not being able to ensure safety for students.

"More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking," Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kalkaji assembly constituency, posted on X.

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya announced it would remain closed for the day as advised by the police.

According to officials, the schools that received threats include St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, The Mother's International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate.

Earlier, St. Stephen's College at the University of Delhi also received a bomb threat. The email claimed that a bomb had been planted in the library, officials said.

The locations were evacuated, and the Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade team, and Special Staff team are on the spot. It was cordoned off, and a thorough AS check is being conducted. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, according to the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police further stated that no other college has provided them with any such information to date.

On Monday, two schools in Chanakyapuri and the Dwarka area of Delhi also received bomb threats via the Delhi Police's mail. No explosives were found in the combing operation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)