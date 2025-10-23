Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday were detained by the police in Telangana's Hyderabad for protesting against the attack on a cow vigilante (Gau Rakshak).

The BJP members were protesting before the DGP's office in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025 Calendar: When Is Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, Usha Arghya? From Chhath Dates to Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi, Here's Everything To Know.

The cow vigilante has been identified as Prashant alias Sonu. He was allegedly shot by a cow smuggling mafia in the Ghatkesar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sonu is currently battling for his life in the hospital with a bullet injury.

Telagana BJP president N Ramchander Rao and other leaders also participated in the protest.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025 Special Trains: North Eastern Railway Announces 186 Additional Trains to Enhance Passenger Comfort During Chhath Mahaparv.

While being detained, Rao demanded that the Cow Protection Act in Telagana and slammed the Revanth Reddy government for protecting those who are attacking BJP workers.

"BJP condemns the attack on 'gaurakshak'. The BJP demands the implementation of the Cow Protection Act in Telangana. The Revanth Reddy government has become the Revanthuddin government. They are trying to protect MIM workers who are actually attacking the BJP workers, who are actually destroying the temples, who are desecrating the temples and idols of the Hindu temples and the Hindu institutions. Today, the police have arrested BJP workers while giving demonstrations before the DGP's office. We condemn the act of the government," Rao told reporters.

A cow vigilante, Sonu, was allegedly shot by a cow smuggling mafia in the Ghatkesar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sonu, who's been dedicated to protecting cows for 5-6 years, is currently battling for his life in the hospital with a bullet injury.

Speaking with ANI, his mother, hailing from the Valmiki community, vowed to sacrifice more sons for the cause, demanding the government's arrest of the perpetrators.

"My son is battling for his life. I will sacrifice 10 more sons for the cow vigilante. He called me up and said that he is in Ghatkesar and has been shot. He was brought to the hospital here...It has been 5-6 years since he has been doing this...I demand that the Govt arrest the perpetrator..." Sonu's mother told ANI.

According to reports, Sonu was lured by a group claiming to have information about cow transportation. When he arrived at the scene, one of the individuals opened fire, leaving him critically injured. The police have since identified and detained suspects, with investigations ongoing.

Reacting to it, the BJP leaders from the state claimed that Sonu was shot while attempting to stop cow transportation, alleging the accused is linked to AIMIM.

BJP leader Madhavi Latha accused AIMIM of involvement, urging swift justice.

"This man (shows a picture) shot a cow vigilante, Prashant (alias Sonu). It has become clear who he is...Those who are protecting cows are protecting the Constitution. If the Police don't arrest the culprit and present them before the Court, it means the Police are helping them...He (accused) is an AIMIM man. I challenge Revanth Reddy to prove that if he has the guts, he will do justice to Prashant...Prashant is battling for his life; he is a brave man...This is an attempt to murder...," Madhavi Latha told ANI.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy called for an end to mafia activities, alleging police complicity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)