Chhath Puja 2025 will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28. Dedicated to the Sun God and Goddess Chhaiti, the annual Hindu festival is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Jharkhand, Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as some parts of Nepal. The celebration of Chhath Puja is spread across four days, starting on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi (Nahay Khay) and will go on till Shashti tithi on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Chhath Puja 2025, here is the complete Chhath 2025 calendar, with details on each day, its significance and how to celebrate Chhath Puja 2025.

The celebration of Chhaht Puja is an annual celebration that allows people to offer their prayers to the sun god and seek good health, prosperity and progress for one’s family. The celebration of Chhath is one of the oldest folk festivals that continues to be observed in various parts of India. The stringent Chhath Puja Vrat is an integral part of the festivities. The Chhath fast is considered to be one of the most strict and difficult fasts that people can observe, with a 36 hour no water, no food fast that is followed by those celebrating. Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Chhath Dates, Rituals, Significance and How To Celebrate Chhath Mahaparv Festival.

Chhath Puja 2025 Calendar

Date Celebration Significance October 25, 2025 Nahay Khay First day of the festival, where devotees take a holy bath and eat simple food. October 26, 2025 Lohanda and Kharna Devotees observe a day long Nirjala fast on this day October 27, 2025 Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya Devotees offer prayers and Arghya (water) to the Sun God during sunset. October 28, 2025 Usha Arghya The 36hour fast is broken after giving Arghya to the sun.

We hope that the celebration of Chhath Puja brings with it all the love, light and happiness in your life. The commemoration is one of the most important festivals that revolves around the Sun god. People who have children are especially believed to observe this stringent fast to seek a long and happy life for their children. It is believed that Lord Ram and Goddess Sita also performed this fast with the Chhath Puja being offered by Goddess Sita. This is said to be the reason that they were blessed with Luv and Khush. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

