New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar as the main accused and 12 others in connection with the alleged murder of a former junior national wrestling champion at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

The final report naming Kumar as the main accused has been filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba by the Crime Branch.

The judge will announce the date for hearing of the case at the point of taking cognisance of the 1,000-page charge sheet on Tuesday.

The charge sheet names 13 accused, including Kumar. A total of 15 accused have been arrested in the case and five are on the run.

Sushil Kumar and his associates had allegedly assaulted 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

Police had earlier called Sushil the main culprit and mastermind of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.

Kumar, facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy among others offences, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Delhi Police had filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (cupable homicide), 364 ( kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily casuing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It has also been registered under 452 (house trespass), 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention), 147 (rioting), 148 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

It also includes sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (dacoity), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.

