Hathras (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) The local police along with the district administration intervened and stopped the marriage of a minor girl, which was being arranged at a hotel on Saturday, officials said.

The bride, who is reportedly around 15 years old, was being wed to a 25-year-old man.

Also Read | Jadavpur University Row: SFI Members Gherao West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu Inside Campus, Demand Immediate Election of JU Students' Council (See Pic and Videos).

The wedding was fully planned with guests and family members gathered at the hotel when police arrived.

"Upon conducting inquiries, police discovered that the girl was minor, prompting them to immediately stop the ceremony. Both the bride and the groom were taken into custody, and the minor was moved to the One Stop Centre for her safety," said Seema Maurya, District Probation Officer.

Also Read | MK Stalin Birthday: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President Reiterates Opposition to 'Hindi Imposition', Underlines Commitment to State Autonomy As He Turns 72 Today.

Family members, who were called to police station, claimed the girl is 17 years old, but the Child Welfare Committee is seeking official documents to verify her age, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)