Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 3 (PTI) A civil police officer died here after allegedly being assaulted by a notorious history-sheeter in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased, Shyam Prasad, 44, was a civil police officer (police constable) at Kottayam West Police Station.

Also Read | Government Likely To Unveil Draft of New Income Tax Bill on February 6.

Jibin George, an accused in several cases, was taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred at a wayside eatery where Jibin was allegedly creating trouble.

Also Read | Maharashtra Sees 2.19 Lakh Financial Fraud Cases of INR 38,000 Crore in 2024; Mumbai Tops List, Check Other Rankings.

Shyam Prasad, who was on his way home after duty hours, intervened and questioned him, prompting the accused to launch a violent attack on the officer, police added.

Following the assault, Shyam Prasad collapsed. People in the vicinity rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he could not be saved. A patrolling team led by the Kumarakom SHO arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. Upon seeing the officers, Jibin attempted to flee but was apprehended, they added.

The arrest of the accused will be recorded and produced before the court, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)