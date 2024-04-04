Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police and paramilitary forces held a flag march in Noida ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, starting on April 19.

The Samajwadi Party has put forth Mahendra Singh Nagar, while the BJP has once again fielded Mahesh Sharma for Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, who won the elections in 2014 and 2019. The electoral office reports that Rajendra Singh Solanki has the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida make up the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, which also includes five assembly constituencies and about 26 lakh registered voters.

Voting for the constituency is scheduled for the second phase on April 26, with vote counting set for June 4.

Mahesh Sharma, a two-time MP from the BJP and a doctor by profession, enjoys support from urban voters, a traditional base for the BJP.

Earlier, a BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mahesh Sharma filed his nomination for Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accompanied the BJP candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Sharma expressed gratitude towards the party leadership for giving him the ticket from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"I would like to thank the party leadership. They have given me a ticket for the fifth time, this shows the affection and love of the people from my constituency. The developmental work that has been done under the leadership and good governance of PM Modi and hence I would like my party leadership to believe that we will win this seat with an even bigger margin," Sharma said. (ANI)

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak told ANI, "Election here on this seat (Noida) is one-sided in favour of Mahesh Sharma due to work done by PM Modi in social welfare and infrastructure".

In the 2019 elections, Dr Mahesh Sharma secured victory with a remarkable margin, polling 8,30,812 votes and a vote share of 59.64pc. His closest contender, BSP's Satveer Nagar, garnered 4,93,890 votes (35.45pc).

In the 2014 polls, Dr Sharma emerged victorious for the first time with 5,99,702 votes and a 50pc vote share, defeating SP candidate Narendra Bhati by a margin of 2,80,212 votes.

The political landscape of Gautam Budh Nagar has witnessed notable figures over the years. Dr Mahesh Sharma's victory streak commenced in 2014. Prior to him, Surendra Singh Nagar of BSP clinched victory in 2009. (ANI)

