India News | Police Personnel Screen Vehicles at Delhi-Noida Border

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Delhi-Noida border on Monday witnessed traffic jam as police maintained a strict vigil, allowing only commuters possessing e-passes and other valid documents and those engaged in essential services to cross Noida.

Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles to check e-passes before allowing anyone to pass, which led to traffic snarls at the border.

"We have been providing all precautionary kits for our officers. It is mandatory for every officer to wear a mask, face shield and gloves or else they will not be allowed to be on duty. Along with these, we have also provided them with sanitisers. We do not want any of our officers to get exposed to the virus," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh told ANI.

He said that people with passes are only allowed to enter Noida. (ANI)

