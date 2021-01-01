Ghaziabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Ghaziabad's Kaushambi police post in-charge was suspended on Friday for being unaware of an illegal hookah bar being run in a shopping mall in his area.

Sub-Inspector Divya Pratap Singh has been suspended for negligence in duty, Ghaziabad Senior Superintended of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said on Friday.

He was not aware that a hookah bar was being run in his area in Angel Mega mall, said the SSP.

Despite a strict order to keep a watch on hookah bars on the new year eve, several youths were found smoking hookah in the Mall's bar by Indirapuram DySP Anshu Jain during a raid by her team but the sub-inspector pleaded that he was not even aware of the existence of it, said the SSP.

Kaushambi police station's senior Sub-Inspector Dhirendra Pratap Singh has been made in-charge of the Kaushambi police post and all officials there have been instructed to keep an extra vigil in the area so that no illegal activity takes place in their area, the SSP said. PT CORR

