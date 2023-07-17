New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The police here are investigating a bomb threat received on the Delhi airport's Facebook page over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

The airport's Facebook account received the threat on Saturday from a person with user id 'Vishesh sajjanhar' after which an FIR was lodged and a probe launched.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Fixes August 7 for Final Hearing of Pleas Against Remission to Convicts.

A senior police officer told PTI the threat appears to be a hoax but the investigation is on to locate the sender's whereabouts.

"The message is not specific and vaguely hints to target Air India flight with some Pakistan connection," the officer added.

Also Read | 'Miya Muslim' Remark: Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan Files FIR Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The message sent on the Facebook page reads, "Bomb runway, AirIndia Dubai delhi bom, Pakistan, Vishesh, Immigration, Emirates 517, N Bombs (sic)."

The social media shift-incharge of the Delhi Airport immediately informed the IGI Airport Police after the message landed, and the probe was started.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)