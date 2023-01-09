Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 9 (ANI): Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked for sexual harassment, was questioned by the police on Sunday, sources said.

According to sources, Singh was sent a 41A notice by the police to cooperate with the investigation.

On the basis of the notice, Singh reached Sector 26 police station at 11.30 am. The police officials questioned him till 07.00 pm. His lawyer, Deepak Sabarwal, was also present, they said. Police have also seized two mobile phones belonging to Sandeep Singh, they added.

Singh has been divested of his portfolios, including Sports and Youth Affairs as per demands. Last month, the woman, who is a junior athlete coach, held a press conference at the office of the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), wherein she alleged that the then sports minister harassed her from February to November last year, by repeated messages on social media and had touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages.

The Chandigarh police have registered an FIR against Sandeep Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated the investigation. The police on Wednesday reached his residence and registered a case of sexual assault against him at Sector 26 Police station, Chandigarh.

During her press conference, the woman coach demanded that the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government must immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Dattatreya has handed the Sports Ministry to Khattar.

Following the allegations, Sandeep Singh on January 1 said that he has handed over the responsibility of the Sports Department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar until the report of the investigation is out and further added that the allegations have been levelled against him to spoil his image. (ANI)

