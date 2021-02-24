Aurangabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Police have seized 115 LPG cylinders and more than 9,000 kg of rice which were being sold in the black market in Aurangabad district of central Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the illegal sale of these essential items, he said.

Local crime branch sleuths had received information that cooking gas cylinders and foodgrains from fair price shops were being sold illegally in a village, he said.

After this, a police team carried out raids in Karanjkheda village under Kannad taluka on Tuesday, the official said.

The team seized 115 domestic as well as commercial gas cylinders and 9,150 kg of rice, having a combined value of Rs 5,61,650, during the raids at four shops, he added.

The arrested persons, all shop owners, were booked under the Essential Commodities Act and other relevant laws, the official said.

