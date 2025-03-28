Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday attacked Kunal Kamra over his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said that the police should catch the stand-up comedian and make his life a comedy.

"The police should catch him and make his life a comedy. You cannot say anything in the name of Freedom of Speech... Everybody has the right to self-respect... Ketki Chitale was in jail for 30 days... The opposition has no right to school us," Mungantiwar told ANI.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase and Informs In-Laws on Call; Arrested From Pune.

Earlier on Thursday, Kunal Kamra lambasted the mainstream media, accusing it of serving as a mouthpiece for the ruling party.

Kamra labeled the media as "vultures" and expressed his disdain for the media's role in perpetuating misinformation and distracting from pressing issues.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 28, 2025: Jio Financial Services, Force Motors, and Asian Paints Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

"To all those hounding for a quote - "The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that don't matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity, they will be doing a favour to the country, its people, and their own children," Kamra posted on X.

Mumbai police issued him a second summons, rejecting his request for a week's time to appear for questioning.

Kamra failed to appear on the first date, and his lawyer had requested seven days. However, after he did not appear, the Mumbai Police issued another date after taking legal opinion.

Mumbai Police are investigating allegations that before making a mockery of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra made satirical remarks about several other noted personalities.

According to the police, if the investigation reveals that Kamra has previously made satirical comments about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, action will be taken against him. Officials clarified that while Kamra's lawyer has contacted them, the comedian himself has not been in touch with police officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)