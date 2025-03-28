Mumbai, March 28: The Indian stock market closed on a strong note on March 27, with the Sensex up by 317.93 points, closing at 77,606.43, and Nifty gaining 105.10 points to end at 23,591.95. This positive momentum is expected to carry over to March 28, as key stocks are likely to remain in the spotlight. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus, including Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN), Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT), and Asian Paints (NSE: ASIANPAINT), as per a CNBCTV18 report.

Jio Financial Services has made headlines after investing INR 1,000.24 crore in its subsidiary, Jio Finance Limited (JFL), which is likely to support business operations. Meanwhile, Force Motors has secured a major contract from the Indian defence forces to supply 2,978 Force Gurkha vehicles. Asian Paints also made the news by increasing its capital expenditure for its Dahej manufacturing facility. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 27, 2025: Bharat Forge, Wipro, and Bandhan Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Friday, March 28

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN): Jio Financial Services has recently made significant investments, including an INR 1,000.24 crore infusion into its subsidiary, Jio Finance Limited (JFL), and INR 85 crore in Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL). These strategic moves are expected to support the company's expansion plans. India’s E-Retail Market To Reach USD 170-USD 190 Billion in GMV by 2030 Amid Rise in Quick Commerce, Says Report. Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT): Force Motors has secured a major contract to supply 2,978 Force Gurkha light vehicles to the Indian defense forces. The deal strengthens the company’s position in the defense sector and is expected to provide a steady revenue stream over the next three years. This contract is a significant achievement for Force Motors and is likely to impact its stock performance positively. Asian Paints (NSE: ASIANPAINT): Asian Paints has approved an additional INR 690 crore capital expenditure for its Dahej manufacturing facility in Gujarat, raising the total project cost to INR 3,250 crore. This decision comes alongside leadership changes in the company’s senior management. JSPL (NSE: JINDALSTEL): Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) recently won the Saradhapur Jalatap East coal block, which is strategically located close to its Angul steel plant. The coal mine, which holds over 3,200 million tonnes of coal, is expected to bolster the company’s resource base and reduce its dependence on external suppliers. HAL (NSE: HAL): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has amended its contract for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1 final operational clearance (FOC) variant, leading to an increase in the contract value. HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTECH): HCL Technologies has been selected as a Design Solution Partner under Samsung’s Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) program. This partnership aims to accelerate semiconductor innovation and development, which is a key growth area for the IT services company. Infosys (NSE: INFY): Infosys has implemented a cloud-based digital platform for LKQ Europe, a major distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, as part of a five-year collaboration. The platform unifies and automates HR processes across 18 countries, which is expected to improve compliance and efficiency.

With key corporate developments and strategic investments, these stocks are expected to remain in focus on March 28. Investors will closely track market trends and company performance to gauge potential opportunities. Broader market sentiment and sector-specific cues will also play a crucial role in influencing stock movements.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

