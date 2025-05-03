Bhopal, May 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang said on Saturday the police should have fired at the chest of the main accused in the rape and blackmailing of girl students in Bhopal who was shot in the leg in an encounter.

Farhan Ali, the main accused in the case, was injured on Friday night after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody by snatching a cop's pistol while being taken to a crime scene for evidence collection, an official said.

Asked about the incident, Sarang told reporters, “I wonder why the bullet was fired into his leg. He should have been shot in the chest. Those who commit 'love jihad' or such misdeeds have no right to live in this country or state.”

Five persons, including Ali, have been arrested so far for allegedly raping girl students of a college in Bhopal by hiding their identities and blackmailing them by making videos.

According to a police official, a case has been registered against Ali and other accused at Ashoka Garden police station under sections 64 (rape), 61 (gang-rape) and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information and Technology Act and Freedom of Religion Act.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the National Commission for Women has constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by retired IPS officer and former Jharkhand director general of police Nirmal Kaur.

Referring to Ali, minister Sarang said the police should have ensured that such a person was shot and killed in public.

