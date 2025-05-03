Jodhpur, May 3: Shivalik Sharma, a former Mumbai Indians (MI) player has reportedly been booked for rape. An FIR has been registered against Shivalik Sharma at the Kudi Bahgatsani police station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. It is learned that the former MI player has allegedly been accused of raping a woman on pretext of marriage. The incident came to light after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against Sharma.

According to reports, a medical examination of the victim was conducted, after which her statement was recorded before the court. It is also learned that the police have launched a manhunt to nab Shivalik Sharma, who is allegedly at large. It is reported that the 26-year-old former Mumbai Indians player had a physical relationship with the victim on the pretext of marriage. Dewald Brevis Catch Video: Watch Chennai Super Kings’ Star’s Excellent Effort To Dismiss Jacob Bethell During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

In her complaint, the victim said that Sharma called her to Baroda in August 2024, where his parents broke off their engagement. The woman claimed the cricketer's parents said they were looking for someone else for their son. According to a report in Sports Tak, the victim is a resident of Sector 2, Kudi Bhagatasani in Jodhpur. As per the report, the victim met Shivalik Sharma during a walk in Vadodara in February 2023.

Slowly, their friendship turned into a romantic relationship. It is reported that the two would speak to each other for hours over the phone. In the same year, the victim's family and Sharma's family met, and the two got engaged. After their engagement, the couple engaged in physical relations. In 2024, Shivalik Sharma was picked by the Mumbai Indians during the mini-auction for his base price of INR 20 lakh. S Sreesanth Reacts to His Three-Year Suspension by Kerala Cricket Association, Says ‘I’m Not Aware of It’.

However, Sharma did not get a chance to play for the five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A Baroda cricketer, Sharma played under Krunal Pandya's leadership, who is now playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL season.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

