Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he expects everyone in police uniform in the state to uphold rule of law and act as human rights warriors.

September 1 is observed as Police Day in the state since last year in recognition of the work done by men and women in uniform, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A politicised police poses threat to democracy & leads to ‘police state'. Non partisan stance is fundamental for rule of law & blossoming of democracy," Dhankhar, who has on occasions been critical of the role of police in Bengal, said in a tweet.

