It was last month that Samsung pulled the wraps off the Galaxy A03s for the Indian market. The smartphone was introduced with a starting price of Rs 11,499. Now, the South Korean brand has launched the budget smartphone in the UK market. The key highlights are a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a triple rear camera module, a 5000mAh battery, and more. The phone is priced at EUR 139. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Launched in the UK (Photo Credits: Samsung UK)

The newly launched Galaxy A03s is slated to go on sale starting September 24 in the UK market. It will be sold via Samsung's official store and other retail partners. The entry-level handset comes in two shades - Black and Blue.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A03s sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen also gets a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, there is an Helio P35 SoC from MediaTek, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Launched in the UK (Photo Credits: Samsung UK)

For optics, the phone comes with a triple rear camera module which consists of a 13MP primary lens accompanied by two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The front camera is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It also gets a 5,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Knox security and more. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 on top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 12:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).