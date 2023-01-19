Godda (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) The police and villagers Thursday clashed over a coal project of the ECL at Taljhari area in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said.

A few persons, including a police constable, reportedly received injuries in the clash and section 144 Cr PC was clamped in the area to maintain peace, police said.

The clash occurred when an Eastern Coalfield Limited team went to demarcate land for a mining project at Taljhari, about 285 km from Ranchi, Godda superintendent of police Nathu Singh Meena told PTI.

He said that over 100 villagers from four villages including Taljhari, assembled at the spot on Thursday to protest against the project.

“The villagers reached the project area armed with traditional weapons and demonstrated to thwart the demarcation work. Police personnel tried to convince them to withdraw. But some of the villagers threw arrows at police and one of them hit a woman constable on her finger," he said.

The police then resorted to using water cannons to disperse the crowd. Since the number of policemen present was more the protestors fled the spot, the SP said.

Later, the police held a meeting with a delegation of villagers, who assured that no further disturbance will be created. "If the work goes on peacefully on Friday, we will withdraw section 144 Cr PC frpm the area,” he said.

Meena claimed that only 20 per cent area of the four villages was acquired for the mining project and the villagers who have given land for the coal project were given compensation and jobs by ECL.

