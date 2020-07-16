Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday taking the number of active patients to 132 in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

A policeman was among those found infected with the virus.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, they received some sample results of which six people were found positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 24 patients recovered and were discharged from a COVID hospital in the district.

