Saharanpur (UP) Jul 20 (PTI) Taking cognisance of a viral video of a policeman slapping and pushing a 76-year-old man, the Uttar Pradesh Police has ordered an inquiry into the matter, officials said on Thursday.

In the video, sub-inspector Jitendra Sharma, posted at Qutubsher police station, and three constables can be seen misbehaving with shopkeeper Shamshad Ali, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said.

The elderly man has also given a complaint to the Qutubsher police station alleging that he owns a shop since 1975, whose rent he has been paying to the Municipal Corporation.

He alleged that a woman has been trying to capture his shop and the policeman is also involved in this, the SP said.

Taking note of the video, an inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken in this matter after the investigation, Manglik added.

