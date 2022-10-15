Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): As many as six policemen and two medical staff were injured after a police vehicle and an ambulance that were part of UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's convoy collided.

ASP, North Sitapur, Rajiv Dixit said that Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was going from Lucknow to Kheri for a programme when the incident happened.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Over 51% Say BJP Will Win Himachal Polls Again, Says ABP News-CVoter Survey.

The ASP said that the injured persons were out of danger and were stable. He further informed that the Deputy CM was also safe as he headed towards the programme in Kheri. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)