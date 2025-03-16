Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): BJP MP Dinesh Sharma welcomed the Allahabad High Court order granting permission to whitewash Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, and said that it was neither the policy of Centre nor the state government to insult any religious place.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, "High Court order is welcome and it is neither the policy of Centre nor state government to insult any religious place. If the court allows painting work, then it will happen. We feel that the judicial process is fair and court orders should be followed by all."

The work of whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh' Sambhal has begun after the Allahabad High Court granted permission on March 12.

Speaking to ANI, the contractor assigned by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to whitewash the Sambhal Jama Masjid, stated that the work is likely to be completed within a week and a total of eight people have been engaged for it.

"A total of eight people are at work. The work of whitewashing has been started. We will finish the work within a week. We have been only directed to whitewash the mosque. We have been assigned by the ASI," he said.

While hearing the case of the Sambhal Jama Masjid on March 12, the Allahabad High Court gave permission to whitewash the mosque from the outside and also decorate it with lights without tampering with anything. The next hearing in the case is on April 8.

Meanwhile, security was heightened in the Shahi Jama Masjid area of Sambhal after the Allahabad High Court directed a three-member committee to oversee the mosque's painting ahead of Ramzan.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal mandated a panel consisting of officials from the ASI, a scientific expert, and a local administration representative to ensure the work was conducted without causing structural damage to the mosque.

Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra told ANI that heavy security arrangements have been put in place around the site. "Tight security arrangements have been made around the disputed site. An adequate police force has been deployed. Peace will be maintained. Surveillance is being conducted through CCTV and drones," he said.

Earlier in February, the Uttar Pradesh police's SIT filed a charge sheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque.

The violence resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. (ANI)

