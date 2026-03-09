New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The political fraternity across party lines congratulated Team India after the Men in Blue scripted history by defeating New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Leaders from across the country hailed the team's dominant performance, praising the contributions of key players and calling the victory a moment of pride for the nation.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao lauded the Indian battling lineup for their aggressive display. In a post on X, he wrote, "India has out-batted, out-bowled, out-classed New Zealand Bumrah is a lethal legend & proved it yet again. Let's not forget the contribution of Axar Patel Worthy world champions Team India. Take a bow gents."

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri described the victory as a triumph of the aspirations of millions. "World Champion India: The Indian cricket team created history by defeating New Zealand in the thrilling final of the ICC T20 World Cup. This victory represents not just the players' victory, but the dreams, faith, and passion of 1.4 billion countrymen. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Indian cricket team for this historic achievement. Jai Hind!" he said in a Facebook post.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also congratulated the team, saying the victory reflected teamwork and determination. "Once again, world champion Team India demonstrated its mettle. In the T20 World Cup final, our cricket team not only scored 255 runs but also made history by winning the World Cup for the third time. This victory is a testament to struggle, teamwork, and unwavering confidence," he said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the team's discipline and teamwork throughout the tournament filled the nation with pride.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Team India for defeating New Zealand in the T-20 World Cup final and becoming champions for the second consecutive time. This historic win is a moment of pride for millions of Indians," he said.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa called the victory a glorious moment for the nation.

"By achieving a historic victory against New Zealand in the final of the T-20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team has brought glory to Mother India. This victory is the result of the team's hard work, dedication, and commitment," he wrote on X.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy praised India's batting dominance and consistent performance.

"A phenomenal display of batting dominance by Team India! Piling up two consecutive 250+ totals in the tournament, India showcased extraordinary firepower with the bat. Back-to-back world titles stand as a testament to the depth, confidence and character of this outstanding Indian side," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote on X, "Congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in an absolute thriller! With this victory, India becomes the first nation ever to capture the tournament trophy three times. Well done, boys! The nation is proud of you!"

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "Champions Congratulations #TeamIndia on retaining the trophy. It's a moment of national pride and celebration. This magnificent victory reflects the extraordinary determination, unity and fighting spirit of the team."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also congratulated the team, saying the win would inspire millions of cricket lovers across the country.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "I congratulate the Indian Cricket team on becoming the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title, the first to triumph at a home championship. All the players performed very well."

India secured the historic title with a dominant 96-run victory after posting a massive 255/5, powered by explosive knocks from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, while bowlers Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled New Zealand's chase to seal the championship. (ANI)

